Moto 360 Wear OS Smartwatch includes a $30 GC at a low of $299 ($379 value)

BuyDig is currently offering the Moto 360 Wear OS Smartwatch bundled with a $30 Visa gift card for $299 shipped. While you’d normally pay $349 for the wearable itself, today’s offer amounts to a $379 value when you take the included credit into account and is the best we’ve tracked to date. Motorola’s latest smartwatch is powered by Wear OS and is complemented by a stainless steel housing with an always-on, 1.2-inch AMOLED display. All-day battery life joins many of the features we’ve come to expect from a wearable these days, including notification relay, heart rate tracking, fitness tracking via Google Fit, and more. Rated 4/5 stars and you can learn more in our hands-on review. More details below.

Bring Wear OS to your wrist for even less with Fossil’s Sport Smartwatch at $99. Here you’ll enjoy a similar design centered around a circular display, but without always-on functionality and other high-end features. We found it to be a compelling option in our hands-on review.

Or you could opt for the popular Xiaomi Mi Band 4 for $50 instead. This model brings a more traditional fitness tracker design into the mix, but will allow you to keep an eye on your exercise while relaying notifications from your phone. Learn more in our hands-on review.

Moto 360 Wear OS Smartwatch features:

Stay connected, informed, motivated, and fit with the Moto 360 Smartwatch from Motorola. Featuring the Wear OS from Google, this 3rd generation of Moto 360 smartwatch gives you access to a library of Google apps and over 1000 others, such as Spotify, Uber, WhatsApp, and Lifesum. With your iOS or Android smartphone safely tucked away in your pocket or purse, you can use the always-on 1.2″ AMOLED display to interact with your favorite apps, or you can use your voice to interact with Google Assistant.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!