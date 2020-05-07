Samsung’s new 55-inch Frame 4K AirPlay 2 TV sees first price cut at $200 off

- May. 7th 2020 9:04 am ET

0

Office Depot currently offers the Samsung Frame 55-inch 4K HDR UHDTV (2020 edition) for $1,299.99 shipped. Normally selling for $1,500 at other retailers like Samsung and Best Buy, today’s offer saves you $200 and marks the very first price cut we’ve seen. Samsung’s latest Frame TV blends into the rest of your home decor with a stylish design that’s as far from the typical black plastic bezels as you’ll find. Instead, there’s a wood finish and picture frame-esque design. Other highlights include smart functionality like AirPlay 2 and HomeKit, a 4K QLED screen equipped with HDR10+, and four HDMI ports. Having just been released, reviews are still coming in. Fret not, Samsung’s previous-generation Frame TVs are highly-rated. Head below for more.

If you don’t need to bring home the latest and greatest from Samsung, bring home the 2019 version of Frame TV and save further. Right now the 55-inch model will only run you $1,180 at Amazon, leaving an extra $120 in your pocket. You’ll still enjoy the stylish design, but without the improved picture quality, AirPlay 2, and other recent additions.

Get in the UHDTV game for less by going with TCL’s 4K HDR Roku Smart TV instead. The 43-inch version will run you $300, while stepping up to a 50-inch configuration is $320. You’ll ditch the stylish design, while still enjoying similar smart capabilities and 4K HDR content. Swing by our Home Theater guide for even more.

Samsung Frame 55-inch 4K HDR TV features:

Enjoy games and movies in stunning detail with this 55-inch Samsung Frame Series smart TV. The customizable bezel brings an upscale, contemporary look to your space, while the 4K Ultra HD resolution delivers true-to-life picture quality. This Samsung Frame Series smart TV features an art store with access to a large library of artists’ work.

