Finally add a backup camera to your ride with this wireless kit at $92.50

AUTO-VOX (97% positive lifetime feedback) via Amazon is offering its Wireless Backup Camera Kit (T1400) for $92.49 shipped when you clip the on-page coupon with the code MXVV59PK at checkout. This is down from its $142 going rate and is within pennies of our last mention. If your vehicle didn’t come with a backup camera from the factory, it’s time to add one. Seriously, after adding one to my SUV, I’ll never own another car without it. With a backup camera, backing into parking spaces, out of your driveway, and more becomes extremely easy. This kit includes a waterproof camera, wireless transmitter, and a replacement rearview mirror that has a built-in screen. Rated 4.1/5 stars.

Today’s lead deal is fantastic if you don’t already have a display in your car to view the backup camera on. However, if your stereo already has the capability of displaying a backup camera, then why not save some serious cash? This one is just $24 Prime shipped at Amazon, sports night vision, and is waterproof.

While you’re at it, pick up this 4-pack of Tile Item Finders while they’re on sale for $50. They’ll give you a super simple way to find your keys or wallet before heading out, ensuring you’ll never lose either again.

AUTO-VOX Wireless Backup Camera Kit features:

No Wiring from Rear to Front: The transmitter replaces the video cable which connect backup camera to monitor, and reversing image is transmitted by the wireless system directly, which free you from the complex wiring issue.

High Compatibility With OEM Look: There are 4 size of brackets in package to meet the different market needs ,so the rear view mirror can fits most cars. And it can be anti-vibrated under various bumpy road,working as well as the original one.

Stable Signal Transmission: The wireless transmission can reach up to 100 meters in open area, it can send strong signals to the monitor, which provides you a high definition image without interference and flickers.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!