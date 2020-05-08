Finally add a backup camera to your ride with this wireless kit at $92.50

AUTO-VOX (97% positive lifetime feedback) via Amazon is offering its Wireless Backup Camera Kit (T1400) for $92.49 shipped when you clip the on-page coupon with the code MXVV59PK at checkout. This is down from its $142 going rate and is within pennies of our last mention. If your vehicle didn’t come with a backup camera from the factory, it’s time to add one. Seriously, after adding one to my SUV, I’ll never own another car without it. With a backup camera, backing into parking spaces, out of your driveway, and more becomes extremely easy. This kit includes a waterproof camera, wireless transmitter, and a replacement rearview mirror that has a built-in screen. Rated 4.1/5 stars.
Today’s lead deal is fantastic if you don’t already have a display in your car to view the backup camera on. However, if your stereo already has the capability of displaying a backup camera, then why not save some serious cash? This one is just $24 Prime shipped at Amazon, sports night vision, and is waterproof.
While you’re at it, pick up this 4-pack of Tile Item Finders while they’re on sale for $50. They’ll give you a super simple way to find your keys or wallet before heading out, ensuring you’ll never lose either again.
AUTO-VOX Wireless Backup Camera Kit features:
- No Wiring from Rear to Front: The transmitter replaces the video cable which connect backup camera to monitor, and reversing image is transmitted by the wireless system directly, which free you from the complex wiring issue.
- High Compatibility With OEM Look: There are 4 size of brackets in package to meet the different market needs ,so the rear view mirror can fits most cars. And it can be anti-vibrated under various bumpy road,working as well as the original one.
- Stable Signal Transmission: The wireless transmission can reach up to 100 meters in open area, it can send strong signals to the monitor, which provides you a high definition image without interference and flickers.
