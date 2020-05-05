Score a 4-pack of Tile Mate item finders at under $13 each (Save 28%)

Amazon currently offers a 4-pack of the latest Tile Mate Item Finders (2020 edition) for $49.99 shipped. Typically selling for $70, today’s offer is good for a 28% discount, marks the lowest we’ve seen in months, and matches the third-best discount to date. Tile Mate sports a water-resistant design as well as a 200-foot range to help make finding missing keys or lost items a hassle of the past. The inclusion of a replaceable CR1632 battery means you’ll be able to keep using these item finders well into the future. Over 6,700 customers have left a 4.6/5 star rating and you can learn more in our announcement coverage.

At under $13 per Tile, today’s discounted 4-pack is the best value you’ll come across for picking up one of the item finders. Though if you don’t think you’ll need four of them, a single Tile Mate is only $25 at Amazon. It’s surely not as good of a value as the featured deal, but will make losing keys a thing of the past just the same.

Or if you don’t need the improved range and increased battery life that’s found on the latest version, go with the previous-generation Tile Mate and save even more. That’ll bring the price down to $18, providing a more cost-effective way to keep tabs on your possessions.

Tile Mate Item Finder features:

The new tile mate is our versatile finder for everyday things; Ideal for individuals and families who want a cost effective tracker for multiple items. Use your smartphone to make your tile ring when you misplace your things within 200 feet Bluetooth range. Can’t find your phone? Simply double press the tile button on your tile to make your phone ring, even when it’s on silent.

