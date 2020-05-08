Dyson’s Airwrap Complete Styler drops to second-best price at $440 ($110 off)

- May. 8th 2020 6:40 pm ET

Get this deal
$550 $440
0

Best Buy is offering its My Best Buy members (free to join) the Dyson Airwrap Complete Styler for $439.99 shipped. Normally $550, this is only the second time that we’ve seen the Airwrap drop in price, and consequentially, it is the second-best discount that we’ve tracked all-time. The Airwrap Complete Styler is a great addition to any morning prep routine. In fact, Ali picked the Airwrap as her “product of the year” when it was released. The included storage case will keep all of your accessories neat and tidy, ensuring they’re always ready when you need them. Rated 4.6/5 stars. Learn more in our announcement coverage.

Not ready to give the Airwrap a shot, but need some help getting your hair dry after a shower? Well, Dyson’s Supersonic Hairdryer is $400 at Amazon. This saves you $40 from today’s deal, which is equal to a 10% drop in price.

However, the T3 Featherweight Compact Folding Hair Dryer saves you even more. There’s an additional discount here, dropping the price to $127.50 at checkout, which offers a massive saving over the two mentions above. Just keep in mind that it functions completely differently, and will be similar to a standard hair dryer instead of the uniqueness that Dyson offers.

Dyson Airwrap Complete Styler features:

  • 1.2-inch Airwrap barrel engineered to create voluminous curls or waves.
  • 1.6-inch Airwrap barrel engineered to create loose curls or waves.
  • Firm smoothing brush engineered to smooth and control frizz-prone hair.
  • Soft smoothing brush engineered to gently align and smooth fine hair.
  • Round volumizing brush engineered to volumize and shape fine, flat hair.
  • Pre-styling dryer takes hair from wet to damp to prep for styling.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Get this deal
$550 $440
You’re reading 9to5Toys — experts digging up all the latest technology and lifestyle deals, day after day. Be sure to check out our homepage for all the latest news, and follow 9to5Toys on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn to stay in the loop. Don’t know where to start? Check out the best Apple deals, our daily podcast, and subscribe to our YouTube channel

Guides

Best Home Goods Deals

Best Home Goods Deals

The best deals on items for around the house: kitchenware, cookware sets, cleaning supplies, yard tools and much more.
Best Buy Deals

Best Buy Deals

Best Buy is known for supplying deals on every major consumer product category, including gaming, TVs, computers, and more. There's also a strong selection of appliances and auto accessories for professional needs. Best Buy regularly offers discounts for its My Best Buy members, which is a free sign-up.
Dyson

About the Author

Patrick Campanale's favorite gear

Mac mini

Mac mini
LG 34" Curved UltraWide

LG 34" Curved UltraWide