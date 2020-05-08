Bring a new Dyson’s V7 Animal Cordless Stick Vacuum home for $210 (Reg. $400)

Dyson Direct via Rakuten is offering its V7 Animal Cordless Stick Vacuum for $209.99 shipped. That’s $190 off the going rate found at retailers like Amazon and is within $14 of the best 2020 offer we have tracked. Equipped with enough power to clean the house for 30-minutes, this cordless vacuum empowers you to knock out floor-cleaning chores without needing to lug a hefty unit around. I’ve been on the Dyson bandwagon for around a year or so and can say with 100% confidence that my floors are cleaner now thanks to how much easier the task has become. Rated 4.4/5 stars.

If you only need something for picking up small things here and there, BLACK+DECKER’s $38 Handheld Vacuum is certainly worth a look. The dustbowl and filter are both washable, helping ensure that long term costs are nipped in the bud.

Speaking of Dyson, did you see the discount we spotted on it Hot + Cool Fan and Heater? It’s down to $250 which knocks an impressive $200 off what you’d typically spend.

Dyson V7 Animal Cordless Stick Vacuum features:

Cord free, Hassle free, Powerful suction

Up to 30 minute’s run time when using a non motorized tool

Lightweight and versatile, for easy home cleaning. Instant release trigger means battery power is only used while it’s cleaning.

Powered by the Dyson digital motor V7 and engineered to pick up ground in dirt and fine dust from hard floors and carpets

