Save $200 and bring home Dyson’s Hot + Cool Fan and Heater for $250

May. 8th 2020

Amazon is currently offering the Dyson Hot + Cool Jet Focus AM09 Fan and Heater for $249.99 shipped. Also matched as part of Best Buy’s Deals of the Day. Typically fetching $450, today’s offer is good for a $200 discount, matches our previous mention for the 2020 low, and comes within $10 of the all-time low. Dyson’s hybrid heater and fan is a notable buy for keeping things the ideal temperature all year thanks to its dual heating and cooling capabilities. You’ll also enjoy a blade-less form-factor and sleek design that’s sure to blend in with your home office. Over 965 customers have left a 4.5/5 star rating. Head below for more. 

With warmer weather around the corner, those who want to save even more can ditch the built-in heater capabilities by opting for Honeywell’s Quietset Tower Fan at $70 instead. Here you’ll ditch the blade-less design offered by the Dyson model, but you’ll pocket an extra $180 by going with this more affordable alternative. 

Our Home Goods guide is filled with plenty of other discounts on household essentials from Ninja’s Foodi Multi-Cooker at $129 and other kitchenware to VAVA’s HEPA air purifier on sale for $48. Check out all of the current deals right here.

Dyson Hot + Cool features:

Stay warm in winter or cool in summer with this Dyson AM09 Hot + Cool 61874-01 heater that features Jet Focus control to heat the entire room or deliver focused personal heat. Air channels offer minimized airflow turbulence to reduce operational sounds.

