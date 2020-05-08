Home Depot discounts HomeKit ceiling fans, lights, more up to 40% off today only

Today only, as part of its Special Buy of the Day, Home Depot is taking up to 40% off indoor and outdoor ceiling fans along with decorative lighting. Free shipping is available for all. Our top pick is the Hunter Cavera HomeKit Ceiling Fan for $109.99. As a comparison, it originally sold for $249 and we’ve seen it at $180 in the past. Today’s deal is the best we’ve tracked all-time. There are few HomeKit-enabled fans on the market today, with Hunter being the leader with direct integration. This model offers Siri voice control, various speed settings, and support for other smart home platforms like Google Assistant and Amazon Alexa. Home Depot shoppers have left a collective 4+ star rating from over 50% of reviewers. You’ll find additional top picks from today’s sale down below.

For something a bit more affordable, consider going with the Hampton Bay 48-inch Havana Ceiling Fan for $99. That’s down nearly 25% from the regular going rate. This stylish ceiling fan offers a sleek design that differs from the usual offerings on the market today. Rated 3.5/5 stars.

If you want to add smart home controls to your existing setup, consider going with this GE Z-Wave kit at $42. It works with existing smart home setups like Alexa to bring voice control. Learn more here about how this system can greatly expand your smart home.

Hunter Cavera HomeKit Ceiling Fan features:

The Hunter Cavera Wi-Fi enabled ceiling fan works with home automation devices and applications including Apple HomeKit, Google Home, and Amazon Alexa. The clean, contemporary design is coherent, compact and able to fit perfectly in any contemporary large room or office. The integrated light fixture and WhisperWind motor technology will give you the light and air movement you need to feel right at home.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!