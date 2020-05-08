At just $24.50, every desk needs this RGB gaming keyboard (Reg. $38)

- May. 8th 2020 5:59 pm ET

0

PictekDirect (98% positive lifetime feedback) via Amazon is offering its RGB Gaming Keyboard for $24.69 Prime shipped when you use the code TP49OJW3 at checkout. Normally around $38, this is among the best pricing that we’ve tracked and is the lowest available. Offering RGB coloring, multimedia keys, a mechanical feel, a phone holder, this keyboard does it all. Whether you’ve already got an RGB-stylized gaming battle station or are just starting to build, Pictek’s keyboard will fit right in. Plus, the phone holder ensures you’ll never miss a call or text while gaming, which, let’s face it, is a pretty easy thing to do. Rated 4.5/5 stars.

The SteelSeries Qck Gaming Surface belongs on every desk. It’s a smooth surface that your mouse can easily track on, ensuring that you’re always extremely accurate while gaming. At just $10 Prime shipped, it’s a no-brainer purchase.

Just in case you missed it, MSI released a 30-inch UltraWide gaming monitor that offers an insane 200Hz refresh rate. At just $350, it’s a must-have on any desk and it’ll really help improve your game, giving you the ability to enjoy higher refresh rates while playing.

Pictek RGB Gaming Keyboard features:

Up your gaming atmosphere with PICTEK RGB gaming Keyboard There are 4 RGB lighting modes 8 single color lighting modes 5 backlit brightness and 5 backlit speed level you can customize the lighting effect as you like press FN + Pagan to turn the light off when you do not need

