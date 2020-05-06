If you’ve never used a high-refresh-rate monitor or an UltraWide display, well, you’re missing out. I loved using HFR monitors at my last job when building computers, and honestly, I couldn’t ever leave my UltraWide that I’ve been using since nearly the start of my career here at 9to5. Well, MSI is combining the two with the all-new Optix MAG301CR, which offers a 2560×1080 resolution and a 200Hz refresh rate in a 30-inch display. If you’ve been searching for a great monitor upgrade without breaking the bank, well, MSI’s latest 200Hz display comes in at $350, which is a killer deal for the features it offers.

Your battle station deserves MSI’s latest monitor

If you’ve been on the hunt for the best gaming monitor around, MSI’s latest 200Hz offering is a great option. It packs a 30-inch curved UltraWide panel that offers a 2560x1080p resolution with a 200Hz refresh rate. All of that combines to make a fantastic display for gaming and general productivity. FreeSync technology ensures that your GPU and the monitor match in refresh rate perfectly for ultra-smooth gameplay. Plus, it has HDR built-in, which gives you better color accuracy, contrast, and reproduction when it comes to enjoying your favorite titles.

“We designed the Optix MAG301CR with multitasking gamers in mind. Compared to traditional 16:9 panels, our 21:9 aspect ratio brings an increased screen size and a wider viewing angle, meaning more space to have multiple windows open at once while gaming, web browsing or watching videos,” said Andy Tung (CEO of MSI US). “We’re excited to bring gamers a monitor that not only fits their day-to-day needs, but also gives them a competitive edge over competitors thanks to smoother gameplay, plenty of customization options and performance that can keep up with even the most demanding games.”

Customize MSI’s latest Optix MAG301CR display to your heart’s content

Normally, MSI doesn’t offer much customizability when it comes to its monitors with height, tilt, and the like. Well, for the first time ever, MSI is giving gamers the ability to tailor this 200Hz monitor to whatever tickles their fancy. It offers height, tilt, swivel, and pivot customization so you can ensure that it’s at the perfect height and angle for your use. As someone who uses a computer for eight or more hours a day, this is crucial to me. Most monitors don’t offer this level of customization, stopping at either only tilt or just tilt and height. With the ability to adjust tilt, height, swivel, and pivot, this monitor ensures that you’ll find the perfect set up to be comfortable at for hours on end.

This display also packs quite a plethora of I/O. You’ll find dual HDMI, DisplayPort, USB-C, and USB-A 3.0, giving you quite a few ways to hook up your gear as well as having the USB hub for plugging in things like mice and keyboards. MSI’s software will allow you to utilize the company’s Night Vision technology, as well, which amplifies details in dark areas of your screen to avoid overexposure. Plus, the latest Gaming OSD App 2.0 is a software that seamlessly adjusts settings and in-game display hotkeys.

Pricing and availability

The MSI Optix MAG301CR will run $349.99 at Amazon and Newegg. Right now, it’s out of stock at both retailers, but more should be arriving fairly soon.

