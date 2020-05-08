Add 128GB of SanDisk portable USB-C storage to your Mac or Chromebook for $20

Amazon offers the SanDisk 128GB USB-C Flash Drive for $19.99 Prime shipped. As a comparison, it originally sold for $60 but trends around $30 at retailers like Best Buy. This is the lowest price we’ve seen at Amazon in nearly a year. This flash drive is an ideal pair with the latest MacBooks from Apple thanks to the inclusion of USB-C connectivity and its retractable design. You can count on transfer speeds up to 150MB/s here, which is great for moving around high-resolution content, 4K video, and more. It’s a great option if you’re rocking a 128GB MacBook and want to double storage for important documents and the like. Rated 4.3/5 stars.

Those looking for a traditional USB-A flash drive can save further by going with this 64GB option from SanDisk. You’ll miss out on some transfer speed performance, dropping from 150 to 100MB/s, in comparison to the lead deal, but there’s still enough juice there for larger files. It’s a great basic backup option. Rated 4.5/5 stars.

For a more robust option, don’t miss this deal on Western Digital’s 12TB My Book Duo USB-C Hard Drive at $350. That’s a $70 savings from the regular going rate and the best we’ve tracked all-time. Blair has all the details here in his coverage from earlier this week.

SanDisk USB-C Flash Drive features:

Easily transfer files between smartphones, tablets and computers

Free up space on your Android smartphone (Mobile device requires USB Type C port and On The Go (OTG) support)

Retractable design with a reversible USB Type C connector and a traditional USB connector

