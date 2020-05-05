An Amazon low brings WD’s 12TB My Book Duo USB-C Hard Drive to $350 (Save $70)

Amazon is currently offering the WD 12TB My Book Duo Desktop RAID USB-C Hard Drive for $349.99 shipped. Also available at B&H for the same price. Typically selling for $420, today’s offer saves you $70 and marks a new all-time low. Featuring two NAS-specific Red hard drives, this desktop storage unit delivers USB-C connectivity for 360MB/s speeds and a total 12TB capacity. There’s also a built-in dual port USB 3.0 hub alongside RAID optimization for drive redundancy, making it perfect for Time Machine backups and the like. Over 3,600 customers have left a 4.2/5 star rating.

If 12TB of storage is a bit overkill for your needs, save even more with the 8TB model at $320. You’ll still bring the same redundant design and USB-C connectivity to your setup, but with a 33% smaller capacity than the featured deal. Or you could pocket additional savings with the 4TB model at $260.

Looking to expand your media server setup? Yesterday we tracked a 33% discount on Intel’s NUC 8 Mini PC. Currently marked down to $400, this is a solid option for building your own NAS or backup solution.

WD 12TB My Book Duo features:

The WD My Book Duo 12TB USB 3.0 RAID Array features two 3.5″ drive bays that each sport a 6TB hard drive to provide a total capacity of 12TB for USB Type-C and USB Type-A systems. The two included hard drives are WD Red drives designed for high-performance and reliability.

