An Amazon low brings WD’s 12TB My Book Duo USB-C Hard Drive to $350 (Save $70)

- May. 5th 2020 10:55 am ET

Get this deal
$420 $350
0

Amazon is currently offering the WD 12TB My Book Duo Desktop RAID USB-C Hard Drive for $349.99 shipped. Also available at B&H for the same price. Typically selling for $420, today’s offer saves you $70 and marks a new all-time low. Featuring two NAS-specific Red hard drives, this desktop storage unit delivers USB-C connectivity for 360MB/s speeds and a total 12TB capacity. There’s also a built-in dual port USB 3.0 hub alongside RAID optimization for drive redundancy, making it perfect for Time Machine backups and the like. Over 3,600 customers have left a 4.2/5 star rating.

If 12TB of storage is a bit overkill for your needs, save even more with the 8TB model at $320. You’ll still bring the same redundant design and USB-C connectivity to your setup, but with a 33% smaller capacity than the featured deal. Or you could pocket additional savings with the 4TB model at $260.

Looking to expand your media server setup? Yesterday we tracked a 33% discount on Intel’s NUC 8 Mini PC. Currently marked down to $400, this is a solid option for building your own NAS or backup solution.

WD 12TB My Book Duo features:

The WD My Book Duo 12TB USB 3.0 RAID Array features two 3.5″ drive bays that each sport a 6TB hard drive to provide a total capacity of 12TB for USB Type-C and USB Type-A systems. The two included hard drives are WD Red drives designed for high-performance and reliability.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Get this deal
$420 $350
You’re reading 9to5Toys — experts digging up all the latest technology and lifestyle deals, day after day. Be sure to check out our homepage for all the latest news, and follow 9to5Toys on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn to stay in the loop. Don’t know where to start? Check out the best Apple deals, our daily podcast, and subscribe to our YouTube channel

Guides

Best Amazon Deals

Best Amazon Deals

Amazon is the world's largest online retailer, offering daily savings across nearly every category imaginable. In recent years, Amazon has grown to encompass more areas of everyday life with the purchase of Whole Foods and the expansion of its Prime delivery service. You'll find everything related to Amazon, including the best deals, here in our constantly updated guide.
Best Mac Accessories Deals

Best Mac Accessories Deals

This is where you'll find all of the best deals on Mac accessories from top brands. Whether its a thumb drive or MacBook stand, it's here.

WD Western Digital

About the Author

Blair Altland's favorite gear

Nintendo Switch

Nintendo Switch
Philips Hue Go

Philips Hue Go