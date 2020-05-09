Dyson’s V8 Animal Cordless Vacuum can be yours for $200 (Refurb, Orig. $500)

Dyson Direct via Rakuten is offering its V8 Animal Cordless Stick Vacuum for $199.99 shipped. Originally $500, today’s deal cuts $300 off what you would’ve spent when it debuted. For further comparison, an Amazon renewed model sells for $260, delivering an extra $60 in savings. This more than capable vacuum cleaner is ready to replace your corded unit thanks to an impressive 40-minute run time. I own a Dyson V8 and can vouch that it has more than enough power to take care of my house. This specific unit features a whole-machine HEPA filtration system that “expels cleaner air” than what it originally captured. Buyers will receive an official 6-month Dyson warranty. Rated 4.7/5 stars.

Expand your cleaning capabilities when using a bit of today’s savings on this 7-in-1 attachment kit at $27. Inside you’ll find an array of brushes perfect for tidying up mattresses, dusty corners, and more.

If you’d rather pass on refurbished and go brand new we’ve got you covered with a fresh deal on Dyson’s V7 Animal Cordless Stick Vacuum at $210. Regularly $400, this deal is a solid alternative backed by a full 2-year Dyson warranty.

Dyson V8 Animal Cordless Stick Vacuum features:

Up to 40 minutes’ run time when using a non-motorized tool.

Lightweight and versatile, for easy home cleaning. Instant-release trigger means battery power is only used while it’s cleaning. Requires charging for 4 hours minimum before first use.

Direct drive cleaner head. Up to 8 minutes of fade-free power (in MAX mode). Drives stiff nylon bristles into carpets to capture deep-down dirt.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!