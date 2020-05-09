Kwikset’s $38.50 Keypad Deadbolt will boost + simplify home security (35% off)

Amazon is offering the Kwikset Keypad Deadbolt (92640-001) for $38.74 shipped. That’s over $21 off the typical rate there and is within $3 of the lowest price we have tracked. I recently moved and initially had to use keys to enter my new home. Having used passcode-enabled deadbolts for around 3-years, it didn’t take me long to upgrade both my front and garage doors. This happens to be the lock I chose and have yet to regret my decision. I chose these because they have physical buttons, a modern look, and were highly-affordable. This model sports automatic locking after a custom time interval ranging from 10-99 seconds. Utilizing this ability will lead to a setup where your home’s entry gets secured without needing to give it a second thought. Rated 4.4/5 stars.

Finish off the look with Amazon’s Manchester Passage Door Lever for $17. Installation is straightforward and only a Phillips head screwdriver is needed. The handle is fully-reversible too, allowing it to be used on right- and left-handed doors alike.

Now that you’ve rid yourself of a house key, how about making it easier to drop off your wallet and other travel accessories once you walk in the door? If that sounds good to you, check out the 22% discount we spotted on this stylish $78 console table at Amazon.

Kwikset Keypad Deadbolt (92640-001) features:

Keyless entry with a motorized driven deadbolt for 1 touch locking, low battery indication, and easy install with just a screwdriver

For use on exterior doors where keyed entry and security is needed.Customizable automatic door locking after 10 to 99 seconds for peace of mind

6 customizable user codes along with temporary codes that can be used just once, perfect for visitors and service personnel

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!