This stylish table has a place to stow your car keys, more: $78 (Save $22)

Amazon is offering the Convenience Concepts Oxford Console Table for $77.99 shipped. That’s $22 off the typical rate there and is within a buck of the lowest price we have tracked. This table sports a modern and universal style that’s bound to look great in any home. There are two shelves towards the bottom and drawer that spans the entire width and depth up top. My wife and I keep a table like this near our entryway door and love having a place to stow whatever we typically need to grab prior to hopping in the car. Rated 4.3/5 stars.

Add a bit of stylish storage to the top of your new console table when using some of today’s savings on Whitmor’s Split Rattique Basket for $11. It measures 11.5- by 6.6- by 4.5-inches, providing plenty of space for you to stow a Slice Mini Box Cutter and more.

Convenience Concepts Oxford Console Table features:

Give your home a handsome makeover with the Oxford 1 drawer console table. Featuring a Bottom and Middle shelf as well as a drawer for concealed storage you can display collectibles and hide away unsightly accessories. The x pattern creates a modern appeal with clean lines. Crafted to last the Oxford 1 drawer console table will quickly become a staple in your home.

