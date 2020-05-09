RESPAWN’s Fortnite Skull Trooper Gaming Chair plunges to $104 ($70+ off), more

Office Essentials via Rakuten is offering the RESPAWN Fortnite Skull Trooper Gaming Chair for $104 shipped. That’s $70+ off the going rate found at retailers like Amazon and is within $4 of the lowest price we have tracked. This Fortnite-branded chair is inspired by the official Skull Trooper skin found in the iconic battle royale game. It’s sturdy and ready to support 275-pounds. A high back, thick padding, and built-in headrest help to ensure you’ll be comfortable during long gaming sessions. Rated 4.3/5 stars. Continue reading to find several more RESPAWN gaming chairs on sale.

More RESPAWN gaming chairs on sale:

A fraction of today’s savings leave you with enough to score JETech’s Tablet and Smartphone Stand at $10. This way you’ll be able to prop up another device while gaming which is bound to come in handy when pulling up YouTube videos, walkthroughs, and more.

RESPAWN Fortnite SKULL TROOPER Chair features:

The Fortnite edition Skull Trooper-inspired gaming chair features accents that allow you to rep your favorite outfit along with the Fortnite logo embossed in the headrest

Padded, pivoting armrests flip up, out of the way, when needed

Gaming chair features a high back with segmented padding and a built-in headrest

The video game chair features robust built-in lumbar support for long hours of video games

