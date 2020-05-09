RESPAWN’s Fortnite Skull Trooper Gaming Chair plunges to $104 ($70+ off), more

- May. 9th 2020 9:46 am ET

0

Office Essentials via Rakuten is offering the RESPAWN Fortnite Skull Trooper Gaming Chair for $104 shipped. That’s $70+ off the going rate found at retailers like Amazon and is within $4 of the lowest price we have tracked. This Fortnite-branded chair is inspired by the official Skull Trooper skin found in the iconic battle royale game. It’s sturdy and ready to support 275-pounds. A high back, thick padding, and built-in headrest help to ensure you’ll be comfortable during long gaming sessions. Rated 4.3/5 stars. Continue reading to find several more RESPAWN gaming chairs on sale.

More RESPAWN gaming chairs on sale:

A fraction of today’s savings leave you with enough to score JETech’s Tablet and Smartphone Stand at $10. This way you’ll be able to prop up another device while gaming which is bound to come in handy when pulling up YouTube videos, walkthroughs, and more.

RESPAWN Fortnite SKULL TROOPER Chair features:

  • The Fortnite edition Skull Trooper-inspired gaming chair features accents that allow you to rep your favorite outfit along with the Fortnite logo embossed in the headrest
  • Padded, pivoting armrests flip up, out of the way, when needed
  • Gaming chair features a high back with segmented padding and a built-in headrest
  • The video game chair features robust built-in lumbar support for long hours of video games

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

You’re reading 9to5Toys — experts digging up all the latest technology and lifestyle deals, day after day. Be sure to check out our homepage for all the latest news, and follow 9to5Toys on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn to stay in the loop. Don’t know where to start? Check out the best Apple deals, our daily podcast, and subscribe to our YouTube channel

About the Author