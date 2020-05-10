Apple’s Space Gray Numeric Wireless Keyboard hits Amazon low at $130

Amazon offers the Apple Magic Wireless Keyboard with Numeric Keypad in Space Gray for $130 shipped. Regularly $149, today’s deal is a new Amazon all-time low and the second-best we’ve seen all-time. Magic Keyboard takes Apple design, cuts the wires, and delivers a sleek typing experience for your Mac. It comes with a built-in battery that can be recharged via Lightning cable. Best of all? It automatically pairs with Macs, so you don’t have to go through that annoying Bluetooth setup. This model is rarely discounted with its integrated numerical pad.

Those looking to save further may want to consider this wireless keyboard for $30. There’s still a lot to like here, save for the official Space Gray coloring of the lead deal. It’s a suitable option for any Apple-focused setup.

Apple Magic Keyboard features:

Magic Keyboard with Numeric Keypad features an extended layout, with document navigation controls for quick scrolling and full size arrow keys for gaming

A scissor mechanism beneath each key allows for increased stability, while optimized key travel and a low profile provide a comfortable and precise typing experience.

The numeric keypad is also great for spreadsheets and finance applications.

