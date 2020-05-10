JBL’s Xtreme 2 Bluetooth Speaker sees $80 discount to an all-time low at $170

Today only, as part of its DealZone, B&H offers the JBL Xtreme 2 Portable Bluetooth Speaker for $169.95 shipped in Forest Green when added to your cart. Typically fetching $250, like you’ll find at Amazon, today’s offer is good for a 32% discount, beats our previous mention by $30, and matches the all-time low. Rocking 15-hours of audio playback per charge and an IPX7 waterproof rating, JBL’s Xtreme 2 speaker is ready to serenade you around the house, by the pool, and more. Other notable features include a rugged design, JBL connect+ support for linking multiple speakers together, and more. Over 1,400 customers have left a 4.6/5 star rating and you can learn more in our hands-on review.

If you don’t need as high-end of a speaker, JBL’s Charge 4 is a notable alternative at $139. This model offers up to 20-hours of playback on a single charge alongside similar water-resistance, but without the high-end speaker array.

Or for those who would rather expand their smart home, right now you can bundle an Echo Dot with a Fire TV Stick, scoring you $90 worth of gear for $55.

JBL Xtreme 2 Portable Bluetooth Speaker features:

BL combines high-quality audio performance and durability so you can enjoy your favorite music in any environment with the forest green Xtreme 2 Portable Bluetooth Speaker. The Bluetooth streaming capability allows up to two users to connect to the same speaker, so everyone gets the chance to hear their favorite tunes. Armed with four drivers, two JBL bass radiators, and a rechargeable 10000mAh LiPo battery, this speaker is designed to provide clear sound over a long period of time.

