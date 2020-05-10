Bundle an Amazon Echo Dot with Fire TV Stick for $55 ($90 Value)

Amazon is currently bundling its Fire TV Stick with a third-generation Echo Dot for $54.99 shipped. Typically picking up the streaming media play and Alexa speaker individually would run you $90, or $70 right now considering the ongoing Mother’s Day sale pricing. Today’s offer saves you 38%, is the second-best we’ve seen this year, and the lowest in over 4-months. This bundle is a notable way to kickstart or expand your smart home setup, with the Echo Dot providing all of the features you’d expect from Alexa including music playback, answering queries, and controlling connected devices. Then with Fire TV Stick, you’ll have access to a variety of streaming services in 1080p, as well as a way to pull up smart camera feeds, and more. Over 170,000 customers have left a 4.5/5 star rating.

Alternatively, you could grab the Roku Express HD at $29 and bundle it with one of Amazon’s Echo Flex at $17.50 and make out for less than the lead bundle. Here you’ll be ditching the better sound quality of the Echo Dot for much more compact speaker. Then with Roku Express HD, you’ll enjoy the same access to streaming service, but with Assistant support thrown into the mix alongside Alexa.

For even more Alexa deals, don’t forget you can shop Amazon’s current Echo sale with discounts starting at under $18.

Fire TV Stick bundle features:

Pair the included Fire TV Stick with Alexa Voice Remote and Echo Dot to get hands-free voice control of your Fire TV with Alexa. Use your voice to control playback of content (play, pause, resume) in many of your favorite apps. Additionally, many apps including Netflix, Hulu, CBS All Access, SHOWTIME, NBC, and others have integrated even further with Alexa, which will allow you to browse, search, and change channels within supported apps.

