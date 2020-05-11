Amazon’s 4-person AmazonBasics tent falls to a new low of $35 (Reg. $60+)

Today only, Woot is offering the AmazonBasics 4-person Camping Tent with Rainfly at $34.99 Prime shipped. Non-Prime members will be charged a $6 delivery fee. Normally around $61 at Amazon, this is a new all-time low that we’ve tracked and is the best available. Now that things are warming up, you might be ready to head to your local park and camp for the weekend. This tent sleeps up to four people and has a Rainfly which deflects water as you sleep. There are also a few ports that can be opened up to let you enjoy the great outdoors while sitting nice and dry inside your tent. This model also measures 9- by 7-feet and is 48-inches tall in the center. Rated 4.4/5 stars.

With your savings, grab this 3-season sleeping bag. It perfectly matches the weather the tent is designed for and will run you just $25 Prime shipped. With the sleeping bag, you’ll also get a carrying case that keeps everything neat and tidy.

Something else to consider is picking up BLACK+DECKER’s 5W LED flashlight. It sports 500-lumens of output and is completely waterproof. The best part is that, should you drop it in a lake or river, it’ll float, not sink. At $17 Prime shipped, this deal we spotted earlier is a no-brainer.

AmazonBasics Tent features:

Dome-style, free-standing tent accommodates up to 4 people; works well for 3-season camping

Durable and water resistant with coated-polyester fabric and welded 1000D-polyethylene tub-style floor with inverted seams

Removable rainfly; back window and cool-air port for fresh airflow; interior mesh storage pocket

Shock-corded poles and snag-free continuous pole sleeves for smooth setup; storage bag for tent, poles, and stakes

