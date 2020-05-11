Carhartt’s tough Legacy Deluxe MacBook Backpack hits $80 at Amazon (Save $20)

Amazon is offering the Carhartt Legacy Deluxe MacBook Backpack for $79.99 shipped. That’s $20 off the typical rate there and the best offer we can find right now. For those eyeing a durable bag that can withstand most environments, it’s hard to overlook this Carhartt. This backpack is comprised of a “rugged synthetic material with Duravax abrasion-resistant base” that’s ready resist wear and tear longer than your average bag. Owners will find a spacious laptop compartment that’s able to accommodate any MacBook and most 17-inch PC laptops. The bag itself weighs 2.4-pounds, ensuring that hauling won’t take much effort. Rated 4.8/5 stars.

Update 5/11 @ 2:46 p.m.: We’ve now spotted the Pacsafe Metrosafe MacBook Backpack (LS450) for $76.48 shipped at Amazon. That’s up to $43 off and is within $4 of the lowest price we have tracked. Rated 4.6/5 stars.

For those of you chasing sheer value, it’s hard to pass up Lenovo’s Casual Laptop Backpack for $18. It’s very affordable while also checking a lot of boxes including a 16-inch MacBook Pro compartment, water-repelling fabric, and more.

Carhartt Legacy Deluxe Backpack features:

Backpack with dedicated padded computer compartment accommodates laptops up to 17 inches plus zippered organizational panel on the front

Made from rugged synthetic material with Duravax abrasion-resistant base and water repellant Carhartt Rain Defender

Soft, tricot lined compartment to store safety glasses and two additional zippered side pockets for quick access

