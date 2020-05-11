Carhartt’s tough Legacy Deluxe MacBook Backpack hits $80 at Amazon (Save $20)

- May. 11th 2020 12:59 pm ET

$80
0

Amazon is offering the Carhartt Legacy Deluxe MacBook Backpack for $79.99 shipped. That’s $20 off the typical rate there and the best offer we can find right now. For those eyeing a durable bag that can withstand most environments, it’s hard to overlook this Carhartt. This backpack is comprised of a “rugged synthetic material with Duravax abrasion-resistant base” that’s ready resist wear and tear longer than your average bag. Owners will find a spacious laptop compartment that’s able to accommodate any MacBook and most 17-inch PC laptops. The bag itself weighs 2.4-pounds, ensuring that hauling won’t take much effort. Rated 4.8/5 stars.

Update 5/11 @ 2:46 p.m.: We’ve now spotted the Pacsafe Metrosafe MacBook Backpack (LS450) for $76.48 shipped at Amazon. That’s up to $43 off and is within $4 of the lowest price we have tracked. Rated 4.6/5 stars.

For those of you chasing sheer value, it’s hard to pass up Lenovo’s Casual Laptop Backpack for $18. It’s very affordable while also checking a lot of boxes including a 16-inch MacBook Pro compartment, water-repelling fabric, and more.

If Carhartt has you thinking outdoor projects, don’t miss out on our roundup of Home Depot’s 1-day sale there you’ll find discounts on DEWALT, Ryobi, and more with prices starting from $5.

Carhartt Legacy Deluxe Backpack features:

  • Backpack with dedicated padded computer compartment accommodates laptops up to 17 inches plus zippered organizational panel on the front
  • Made from rugged synthetic material with Duravax abrasion-resistant base and water repellant Carhartt Rain Defender
  • Soft, tricot lined compartment to store safety glasses and two additional zippered side pockets for quick access

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

$80
You’re reading 9to5Toys — experts digging up all the latest technology and lifestyle deals, day after day. Be sure to check out our homepage for all the latest news, and follow 9to5Toys on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn to stay in the loop. Don’t know where to start? Check out the best Apple deals, our daily podcast, and subscribe to our YouTube channel

Guides

Best Amazon Deals

Best Amazon Deals

Amazon is the world's largest online retailer, offering daily savings across nearly every category imaginable. In recent years, Amazon has grown to encompass more areas of everyday life with the purchase of Whole Foods and the expansion of its Prime delivery service. You'll find everything related to Amazon, including the best deals, here in our constantly updated guide.
Backpack

Backpack
Carhartt

About the Author