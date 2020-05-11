Home Depot’s 1-day sale discounts DEWALT, Ryobi, and more from $5

Today only, as part of its Special Buy of the Day, Home Depot offers up to 40% off select power tools and more from DEWALT, Ryobi, and others. Free shipping is available for all. Our top pick is the RYOBI 18V Cordless Combo Kit for $149. That’s a $50 savings from the regular going rate and a match of our previous mention. There’s everything you need in this bundle to tackle projects around the house, including a drill and driver, plus multiple batteries, and a wall charger. Plus, you’ll get a carrying case with purchase to keep all your gear organized when not in use. Rated 4.8/5 stars. You can dive into the entire sale here or hit the jump for additional top picks from DEWALT, Ryobi, and more.

Another standout is the DEWALT Drill, Driver, and Grinder Kit for $219. That’s down from the usual $325 price tag and original $379 MSRP. Upgrade from the lead deal above and add a grinder to the mix. Plus, DEWALT is arguably the gold standard in this category. You’ll receive two 20V 1.5Ah batteries as well. Rated 4.7/5 stars.

Go over to this landing page for additional deals in today’s sale. Don’t forget, Home Depot has a larger DEWALT sale going right now, offering a wide range of discounts worth checking out. Building out a toolbox for the first time? Check out our DIY essentials guide for a step-by-step guide to putting together a toolbox.

Ryobi 18V Combo Kit features:

RYOBI introduces the 18-Volt ONE+ Cordless Combo Kit with 1/2 in. Drill, 1/2 in. Impact Wrench, (2) 2.0 Ah Lithium-Ion Batteries and Charger. This kit is great for new homeowners and DIY projects. The ONE+ 1/2 in. Drill/Driver has a 24-position clutch with a 2-speed gearbox to match all your drilling and driving needs. The ONE+ Impact Wrench has a powerful motor that allows for tightening or loosening various nuts and bolts.

