Upgrade your wardrobe with Fossil’s Stainless Steel and Leather Watch at $89

- May. 11th 2020 4:54 pm ET

Amazon is offering the Fossil Grant Stainless Steel and Leather Watch for $89 shipped. That’s 20% in savings compared to what this watch has been averaging there and is the best we can find right now. There’s no doubt that smartwatches have come a long way in the fashion department, but many would argue there’s still no direct competition from timepieces like this one. It features a blue-plated stainless steel case and genuine brown leather band with a buckle closure. In addition to displaying the time, wearers are bound to appreciate that this timepiece also sports stopwatch and timer functionality. Rated 4.6/5 stars.

If you’ve been on the hunt for an affordable smartwatch, take a look at Letsfit’s $37 offering. It sports a look that’s reminiscent of Apple Watch without the steep price tag. It’s able to keep tabs on activity and everything can be read on its 1.3-inch display.

Looking for something that runs Google Wear OS? We spotted a nice Amazon discount on Skagen Falster 2 which has brought it down to $99.

Fossil Grant Steel and Leather Watch features:

  • Round blue plated stainless steel case with silver top ring; blue dial and Roman numerals
  • Genuine brown leather band with buckle closure; interchangeable with all Fossil 22mm watch straps
  • Multifunction watch with stopwatch functionality; three separate dials to track hours, minutes and seconds; timer; 24 hour

