Wear OS for $99? Yep, Skagen Falster 2 has returned to its Amazon low

Amazon is offering the Skagen Falster 2 Smartwatch with Magnetic Mesh Band for $99 shipped. That’s up to $196 off the typical rate, $50+ off recent pricing, and is a match for the lowest Amazon offer we have tracked. This versatile smartwatch works with both iOS and Android, ensuring that you won’t feel tied down to a given platform. This value-packed offering skips a silicone band in favor of magnetic mesh. If this won’t fit the bill 100% of the time you can always nab up one of these Skagen 20mm alternatives to shake up your look. Rated 4+ stars from over 50% of reviewers.

Pair your new smartwatch with Jam’s Live Loud Truly Wireless Earbuds to embrace a simple music and podcast listening experience. These earbuds deliver a highly-affordable way to cut yet another cord. You can find out all about them in our release coverage.

While on the topic of Wear OS smartwatches, did you see Tag Heuer’s new Connected luxury offering? It looks great and also sports integration with Apple Health, making it a solid option for those that like to try out a variety of ecosystems.

Skagen Falster 2 Smartwatch features:

This smart watch can receive smartphone notifications and app alerts, manage your calendar, control your music, download third party apps (your favorite ride-sharing or music apps), and customize your watch face; touchscreen functionality, built-in fitness tracker, microphone, music storage & controls, custom goal & alarm settings, calendar alerts, multiple time zones, weather, LED flashlight, wireless syncing

