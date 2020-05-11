At under $50, every car should have this 1500A portable jump starter (38% off)

GOOLOO (99% positive lifetime feedback) via Amazon is offering its 1500A Portable Jump Starter for $49.79 shipped with the code UDQ34XOM and when you clip the on-page coupon. This is down from its $80 going rate and is among the best pricing that we’ve tracked all-time. Offering the ability to jump start an 8L gas engine or 6L diesel, this portable battery is a fantastic option for keeping in just about any vehicle. Plus, the 15W USB-C port can easily recharge your iPad, iPhone, and more. You’ll also find a QuickCharge 3.0 port for powering other devices, like Samsung smartphones. Rated 4.6/5 stars.

The Anker PowerCore 10000 is a must-have if you’re wanting to get something a bit smaller. While it won’t power a car, it will easily recharge your iPhone or iPad. With a 10000mAh capacity, this portable battery is just $18.50 Prime shipped.

Another must-have for the car is BLACK+DECKER’s 5W LED flashlight. It sports a 500-lumen brightness, and is even waterproof, so it’s designed to function in any weather situation. We spotted it earlier at just $17, so be sure to take a look at the deal before you take your next road trip.

GOOLOO 1500A Portable Jump Starter features:

QUICK-CHARGE USB PORTS: The Type-C In/Out 15W Port (5V/3A) and Dual USB ports – including one quick-charge 3.0 port – can fully charge your cell phone, GPS, camera, tablet or any other compatible electronic device. Charging is fast and efficient – helping you save time.

ADVANCED PROTECTION TECHNOLOGY: The intelligent jumper clamp features multiple advanced safety technologies including over-current protection, overload protection, over-voltage protection, over-charge protection and high-temperature protection – ensuring it’s safe for anyone to use.

LED FLASHLIGHT: The LED work light has 3 modes: Flash Light, Strobe Light and SOS Light. This multi-purpose flashlight is great for camping, outdoors, indoors, emergencies, travel, etc.

