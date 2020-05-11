Place five of Govee’s leak detectors around your home for just $5.50 each

- May. 11th 2020 5:58 pm ET

0

Govee US (98% positive lifetime feedback) via Amazon is offering a 5-pack of its Wireless Waterproof Leak Detectors for $27.99 shipped with the code BNJHBEPZ at checkout. Normally $40, this is one of the best prices we’ve tracked in a while here. Offering you the ability to place each detector in a different location, they’ll alert you to the presence of water through a 100dB alarm. Mute them by pushing the single button and it’s ready to detect the next leak. Batteries are required, but Govee includes them in the package. Place them in the laundry room, bathroom, garage, basement, or anywhere that you’d like to know if water starts pooling up. Rated 4.6/5 stars.

Want something that connects to your Wi-Fi for smartphone notifications? Well, Govee has a Wi-Fi Water Leak Detector for $20 Prime shipped. You’ll only get a single detector here, instead of five like today’s lead deal offers, so do keep that in mind.

However, Kangaroo has a water + climate sensor that’s just $30. It launched a few weeks ago and connects to your smart home just like the mention above. However, it is quite a bit more, and again, you’ll only get a single sensor for that price. Though, it detects more than wetness, as the climate portion can tell you the temperature and automate your home based on that as well.

Govee Wireless Leak Detector features:

  • Dripping and Leaking Alarm: Besides 2 groups of back water detectors probes, Our product has one group front probe for water pipe dripping, simply place it in bathrooms, basements, kitchen, underneath sinks or by water heaters to detect water leaks before they cause costly water damage
  • Wireless and Easy to Use: No wire or setup required, the mini size allow you to put it on any place that the dripping and leaking could happen. If you have purchased our Water Leak Detector kit, you can add it to the kit, then when you are not at home, you will also be able to monitor your home’s leaks on your phone. Search “B07QP153GT” to find Water Leak Detector kit on Amazon
  • Loud Alarm Audio: Each water leak detector features an ultra-loud 100 DB alarm audio. Loud enough to be heard even if leak happens in basement, press the button to mute the sound when you find the leaking place

