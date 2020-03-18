Kangaroo, a well-known company for those in the market for budget-focused home security, just announced its latest product, a smart water and climate sensor. This wireless sensor is perfect for hooking up to your existing Kangaroo smart home and it’ll keep tabs on things like extreme temperature changes, leaky washers, and more. These are things that plague different parts of the world year-round, so keep reading to see why this might be a great option for you.

Kangaroo’s smart water + climate sensor is perfect for budget-focused smart homes

If you’ve ever had a leaky washer or sink, then you know how frustrating it can be. After moving into my new apartment and getting a new washer and dryer (well, new to me), there were a few times where it overflowed and I had to jump up from my desk to go kill the water, only to find out it had been overflowing for a while. Thankfully, no lasting damage occurred, but with a device like Kangaroo’s smart water + climate sensor, I would have gotten a near-immediate alert.

It uses the elements around it, either wetness or the climate, to trigger warnings on your smartphone. You can set it to alert you if it detects water (great for leaky pipes or overfilling washers), or you can tell it to let you know when the humidity gets too high. Plus, it has a temperature portion so you can set a specific range to know when things get too hot or cold, as well.

Never have a frozen pipe again

With the app, you can set warning temperatures to get alerts. This would be fantastic as you can go below your house, or outside to your pipes, and install one of Kangaroo’s smart water + climate sensors to give you those notifications whenever the temperature, in that specific area, falls below a predetermined number. This is fantastic as you won’t have to worry “is it too cold under the house?” considering many crawl spaces these days are insulated. If you’ve ever wondered whether or not to let the faucets drip at night, worry no more once you install one of these sensors.

Know when the bathroom gets a bit too wet

If you have younger children that can take a bath by themselves, but sometimes splash a bit too much, then Kangaroo’s smart water + climate sensor is a great bathroom addition. Just tell it to let you know when there’s water present, and you’ll know exactly when your young one is getting a little too rambunctious in the bath.

Pricing and availability

You can order the Kangaroo Water + Climate Sensor for $29.99 right now at Kangaroo’s website. The company is currently doing a buy-one-get-one-free deal, which makes them just $15 each. We’re expecting them to land on Amazon sometime soon, but there’s no official word as of yet.

