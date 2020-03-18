Kangaroo launches new water + climate sensor for smart homes at just $30

- Mar. 18th 2020 6:03 pm ET

0

Kangaroo, a well-known company for those in the market for budget-focused home security, just announced its latest product, a smart water and climate sensor. This wireless sensor is perfect for hooking up to your existing Kangaroo smart home and it’ll keep tabs on things like extreme temperature changes, leaky washers, and more. These are things that plague different parts of the world year-round, so keep reading to see why this might be a great option for you.

Kangaroo’s smart water + climate sensor is perfect for budget-focused smart homes

If you’ve ever had a leaky washer or sink, then you know how frustrating it can be. After moving into my new apartment and getting a new washer and dryer (well, new to me), there were a few times where it overflowed and I had to jump up from my desk to go kill the water, only to find out it had been overflowing for a while. Thankfully, no lasting damage occurred, but with a device like Kangaroo’s smart water + climate sensor, I would have gotten a near-immediate alert.

It uses the elements around it, either wetness or the climate, to trigger warnings on your smartphone. You can set it to alert you if it detects water (great for leaky pipes or overfilling washers), or you can tell it to let you know when the humidity gets too high. Plus, it has a temperature portion so you can set a specific range to know when things get too hot or cold, as well.

smart water sensor

Never have a frozen pipe again

With the app, you can set warning temperatures to get alerts. This would be fantastic as you can go below your house, or outside to your pipes, and install one of Kangaroo’s smart water + climate sensors to give you those notifications whenever the temperature, in that specific area, falls below a predetermined number. This is fantastic as you won’t have to worry “is it too cold under the house?” considering many crawl spaces these days are insulated. If you’ve ever wondered whether or not to let the faucets drip at night, worry no more once you install one of these sensors.

Know when the bathroom gets a bit too wet

If you have younger children that can take a bath by themselves, but sometimes splash a bit too much, then Kangaroo’s smart water + climate sensor is a great bathroom addition. Just tell it to let you know when there’s water present, and you’ll know exactly when your young one is getting a little too rambunctious in the bath.

Pricing and availability

You can order the Kangaroo Water + Climate Sensor for $29.99 right now at Kangaroo’s website. The company is currently doing a buy-one-get-one-free deal, which makes them just $15 each. We’re expecting them to land on Amazon sometime soon, but there’s no official word as of yet.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

You’re reading 9to5Toys — experts digging up all the latest technology and lifestyle deals, day after day. Be sure to check out our homepage for all the latest news, and follow 9to5Toys on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn to stay in the loop. Don’t know where to start? Check out the best Apple deals, our daily podcast, and subscribe to our YouTube channel

Guides

Best Smart Home Deals

Best Smart Home Deals

The best in smart home deals and sales.
News

News

9to5Toys: New tech/lifestyle product news. Up to the minute reporting on the latest technology and lifestyle product introductions, in-depth reviews and notable consumer price fluctuations and tracking across the US retail market on major products. We cover Apple, Google, Amazon, Microsoft, Samsung and other major products and ecosystems.
New Product Kangaroo

About the Author

Patrick Campanale's favorite gear

Mac mini

Mac mini
LG 34" Curved UltraWide

LG 34" Curved UltraWide