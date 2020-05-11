iDevices’ hub-less HomeKit Dimmer Switch hits $64.50 at Amazon (Over 20% off)

Amazon is offering the iDevices HomeKit Dimmer Switch for $64.50 shipped. That’s $18+ off the typical rate there and is the second-best Amazon offer we’ve tracked in well over a year. When it comes to HomeKit light switches, several exist, but they typically have a few caveats. One of the most common is that a hub is required. This hogs a precious Ethernet port and clutters up the space around your router. This dimmer switch does not need a hub, removing a step from the installation process. This offering is also compatible with single pole, 3- and 4-way setups, which is something that can also be tricky to find in the smart light switch space. Rated 4/5 stars.

An affordable alternative that brings HomeKit to a couple lamps includes two Meross Smart Plug Minis at $25. These sport a compact and clean design that are bound to blend in well. You’ll also find compatibility with Alexa and Assistant, allowing you to experiment and find the best ecosystem for your smart home.

Oh, and let’s not forget that we spotted several discounts on Philips Hue outdoor HomeKit lighting. Savings amount to around 20%, which is very respectable for Philips Hue gear.

If you can live without dimming capabilities, Aqara Smart Wall Switch has debuted for as low as $36 and no neutral wire is needed. This equates to compatibly with any home despite its age.

iDevices HomeKit Dimmer Switch features:

VOICE CONTROL: Responds to Alexa, Siri, and Google Assistant voice commands (voice assistant sold separately)

ACCESS ANYWHERE: Control your home’s lighting from anywhere using any iOS/Android device and the iDevices Connected app, no hub or additional hardware required (not compatible with ceiling fans or ceiling fan lights)

SEAMLESS CONTROL: Dimmer Switch works in single pole, 3- and 4-way setups. In 3- and 4-way setups, all secondary switches must also be iDevices Dimmer Switches, which pair via Bluetooth for a simple and seamless connection. Bluetooth connection distance varies based on environmental factors – visit the iDevices support portal for more information

