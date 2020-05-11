Amazon offers rare savings on Philips Hue outdoor HomeKit lighting

Amazon is offering a number of notable discounts on Philips Hue Outdoor Smart Lighting today. Free shipping is available for all with select deals matched at Best Buy. Our top pick is the Philips hue Calla Outdoor Pathway Kit at $119.99. That’s down from the usual $150 price tag and right at the historic Amazon all-time price. With support for HomeKit, Alexa, and Google Assistant, this smart outdoor lighting system is a great way to illuminate your space this summer. As noted in my hands-on review of the Hue lineup, these lights are easy to install and feature premium build quality. It’s a great way to introduce smart home control to your outdoor space. Rated 4.4/5 stars.

Another standout today is Philips Hue Outdoor Lightstrip at $71.99. As a comparison, it typically goes for $90 with today’s deal nearly matching the Amazon all-time low price. The Hue Lightstrip is a great way to add accent lighting to your outdoor space as this model provides 7-feet in length. You’ll still get all the usual HomeKit, Google Assistant, and Alexa features here, as well. The included 3M tape makes it easy to apply these lights just about anywhere. Rated 4.6/5 stars.

Jump over to this landing page for the rest of today’s best Philips Hue outdoor lighting deals at Amazon. You’ll find even more smart home price drops in our guide here, including a notable deal on ecobee’s popular smart thermostat.

Philips Hue Calla features:

Plug in and light up your outdoors. Requires Hue hub to use, sold separately. Simply plug in and connect to your existing Hue hub to enjoy the 16 million colors available to enhance the beauty of your yard or use it more functional for path lighting. The Calla Base Kit provides 1 light point, Power Supply and all the cables you need to get started. Calla pathway lights are fully weather-proof. Extend your outdoor lighting system with Calla Extensions or Lilly Base kit/extensions.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!