Minimize mold and mildew with this 50-pint dehumidifier for $150 (Reg. $220)

Today only, as part of its Deals of the Day, Best Buy is offering the Insignia 50-Pint Dehumidifier (DH50WH1) for $149.99 shipped. Regularly $220 at Best Buy, today’s offer is $70 off the going rate and the lowest price we can find. Ideal for protecting your home from mildew and mold due to it being overly humid, this model can remove up to 50-pints of moisture from the air per day. Although it does have a drain hose so you can run it for as long as you need, while the LED indicators and an adjustable humidistat round out the feature set. It is Energy Star certified to reduce operation costs and also carries a 4+ star rating. More details below.

Today offer is quite notable considering how pricey 50- and 70-pint models can be. But if you don’t need something with that kind of capacity, take a look at the Pro Breeze Electric Mini Dehumidifier. While just a fraction of the size of today’s lead deal, it is great for smaller spaces like a home office and costs more than $100 less. It also has a 4+ star rating from over 7,100 Amazon customers.

While we are talking air quality, be sure to give the Airthings Wave Mini monitor a closer look. Then head over to our Home Goods Guide for the rest of today’s best household essential deals.

More on the Insignia 50-Pint Dehumidifier:

Protect your home from mildew and mold with this white Insignia dehumidifier. The full-function electronic controls coupled with an LED screen offers easy operation, while the rear hose outlet supports continuous drainage. This 50-pint Insignia dehumidifier is portable for easy placement and boasts a power on-and-off timer to help conserve energy.

