VUDU has Good Morning Vietnam, Founders, Ella Enchanted, and more for FREE

VUDU is currently offering a selection of popular movies for FREE to watch with ads. You won’t own the movies, but this is essentially renting the film at no charge, as long as you’re okay with seeing a few ads during the viewing. One of our favorites is Good Morning Vietnam, which costs $3 to rent from Google Play. This movie stars Robin Williams as an iconic radio host, where he gives the army an unforgettable wakeup call. You won’t stop laughing in this cult-classic film, which is a must-watch for any Robin Williams fan. But, the free movies don’t stop here, as you’ll also find Founders, Ella Enchanted, The Last Witch Hunter, and many more. Head below for our top picks or drop by VUDU’s landing page to view all 100 movies on sale.

Our top FREE picks:

More of a reader? Amazon is offering complete classic novels at no-cost right now. You’ll find Jane Austen, Charles Dickens, and more available here.

More about Good Morning Vietnam:

Life in the Army will never be the same after an unforgettable wake up call from Academy Award(R) winner Robin Williams in this smash hit comedy. Williams delivers a tour-de-force performance in the role critics agree he was born to play – legendary armed forces radio deejay Adrian Cronauer. Deployed to Saigon to host a morning radio show during the Vietnam War, Cronauer’s sidesplitting antics and rapid-fire wit make him an instant hit with the troops in the field but soon get him in hot water with his by-the-book superiors. An unforgettable supporting cast and a red-hot soundtrack of 60’s hits make this the quintessential Robin Williams comedy.

