Amazon offers complete classic novel collections for FREE

- May. 11th 2020 3:50 pm ET

0

Amazon has a handful of classic Kindle eBook bundles on sale right now, offering hundreds of titles for FREE. Inside each collection, you’ll find various classic authors including big names like Jane Austen, Charles Dickens, Edgar Allen Poe, and many more. While some of these titles are generally free anyways, other collections sell for as much as $5 per. It’s a great chance to score top-rated books at a notable discount and fill up those Kindle E-readers. Hit the jump for details on each collection.

eBook collections on sale at Amazon:

  • Series 1
    • Jane Austen
    • Zane Grey
    • Mark Twain
  • Series 2
    • James Allen
    • L. Frank Baum
    • Emily Dickinson
  • Series 3
    • Agatha Christie
    • Victor Hugo
    • R. Austin Freeman

We currently have plenty of additional FREE promotions and deals running in our guide. Make sure to check out this month’s Amazon First Reads along with discounts on ABC Mouse and Pandora Premium.

More on Jane Austen’s Complete Collection:

This eBook compiles Jane Austen’s complete novels, including “Sense and Sensibility”, “Persuasion”, “Pride and Prejudice”, “Emma” and “Mansfield Park”.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

You’re reading 9to5Toys — experts digging up all the latest technology and lifestyle deals, day after day. Be sure to check out our homepage for all the latest news, and follow 9to5Toys on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn to stay in the loop. Don’t know where to start? Check out the best Apple deals, our daily podcast, and subscribe to our YouTube channel

Guides

Best Amazon Deals

Best Amazon Deals

Amazon is the world's largest online retailer, offering daily savings across nearly every category imaginable. In recent years, Amazon has grown to encompass more areas of everyday life with the purchase of Whole Foods and the expansion of its Prime delivery service. You'll find everything related to Amazon, including the best deals, here in our constantly updated guide.
Best Media Deals

Best Media Deals

Here you'll find the best deals on films, tv shows, music and more.

Free

About the Author

Trevor Daugherty's favorite gear

Grado SR80e Headphones

Grado SR80e Headphones
Schiit Vali Subminiature Hybrid Headphone Amp

Schiit Vali Subminiature Hybrid Headphone Amp