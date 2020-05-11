Amazon offers complete classic novel collections for FREE

Amazon has a handful of classic Kindle eBook bundles on sale right now, offering hundreds of titles for FREE. Inside each collection, you’ll find various classic authors including big names like Jane Austen, Charles Dickens, Edgar Allen Poe, and many more. While some of these titles are generally free anyways, other collections sell for as much as $5 per. It’s a great chance to score top-rated books at a notable discount and fill up those Kindle E-readers. Hit the jump for details on each collection.

eBook collections on sale at Amazon:

Series 1 Jane Austen Zane Grey Mark Twain

Series 2 James Allen L. Frank Baum Emily Dickinson

Series 3 Agatha Christie Victor Hugo R. Austin Freeman



We currently have plenty of additional FREE promotions and deals running in our guide. Make sure to check out this month’s Amazon First Reads along with discounts on ABC Mouse and Pandora Premium.

More on Jane Austen’s Complete Collection:

This eBook compiles Jane Austen’s complete novels, including “Sense and Sensibility”, “Persuasion”, “Pride and Prejudice”, “Emma” and “Mansfield Park”.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!