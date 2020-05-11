iPhone 8/Plus is still a great bargain phone from $200, today only (Refurb)

- May. 11th 2020 6:41 am ET

Today only, Woot offers the refurbished Apple iPhone 8/Plus models starting at $199.99. Free shipping is available for Prime members. A $6 delivery fee will be charged otherwise. When available, Apple charges at least $339 at its refurb storefront. Today’s deal beat our previous mention by $20. iPhone 8 offers a 4.7-inch Retina display, A11 chip, Touch ID and a 12MP camera. Woot promises these phones will be in working order with the usual physical wear you’d expect on a “scratch and dent” device. Ships with a 90-day warranty for added peace of mind.

Protect your new iPhone 8 with a Speck Gemshell Clear Case. You might also want to grab a USB-C to Lightning cable to ensure you’re charging with the fastest speeds on the market. This option from Anker should do the job in either 3 or 6-foot lengths.

Be sure to check out our constantly updating Apple guide for all of the latest deals on Macs, iPads, and more.

iPhone 8 features:

  • Unlocked, SIM-Free, Model A1863
  • 4.7-inch Retina HD display with IPS technology
  • A11 Bionic chip with embedded M11 motion coprocessor
  • Talk time (wireless) up to 14 hours
  • LTE and 802.11ac Wi‑Fi with MIMO
  • Bluetooth 5.0 wireless technology
  • NFC with reader mode
  • 12-megapixel camera
  • Digital zoom up to 5x
  • 1080p HD video recording

iPhone

