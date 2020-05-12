Apple Pro Display XDR with Nano-Texture Glass sees first discount of $300 off

Amazon is offering the Apple 32-inch Pro Display XDR with Nano-Texture Glass for $5,699 shipped. Note: stock is running low. That’s $300 off the typical rate and is the first notable discount we’ve tracked. Prepare yourself for arguably one of the best consumer displays to hit the market. Apple’s Pro Display XDR features a 6K resolution with extreme dynamic range, 1,000-nits of sustained brightness, and up to 1,600 when it peaks. Viewers stand to also benefit from full support for P3 wide color gamut and a 10-bit color depth. When it comes to I/O, owners will find one Thunderbolt 3 port in addition to three USB-C inputs. Swing by our video review to hear our take and to daydream of your new display.

Looking for a way to uplift your gorgeous new display? Today’s discount covers the cost of Apple’s VESA Mount Adapter at $194. VESA is my preferred way to mount a display as drastically broadens the possibilities your setup will be capable of.

If Apple’s Pro Display XDR is overkill for your needs, be sure to swing by our roundup of other monitor deals that just went up to find LG’s 34-inch Thunderbolt 3 UltraWide for $250 off and more from $290.

Apple 32-inch Pro Display XDR features:

32-inch LCD display with Retina 6K resolution (6016 by 3384 pixels)

Pro Stand and VESA Mount Adapter sold separately

Extreme Dynamic Range (XDR)

Brightness: 1000 nits sustained, 1600 nits peak

Contrast ratio: 1,000,000:1

P3 wide color gamut, 10-bit color depth

Superwide viewing angle

