B&H is currently offering the LG 34WL850-W 34-inch 1440p UltraWide Monitor for $749 shipped when clipping the on-page coupon. Typically fetching $999, today’s offer is good for a 25% discount, is $1 under the previous price cut, and marks the lowest we’ve seen this year. Bring 34-inches of screen real estate to your workstation with LG’s UltraWide display. It packs a 1440p panel with HDR10 support alongside 98% coverage of the DCI-P3 color space, and an adjustable stand. Equipped with a Thunderbolt 3 input, you’ll be able to drive the display with single cable while taking advantage of a built-in USB 3.0 hub while charging your machine with a 60W output. There’s also HDMI and DisplayPort inputs, as well. Rated 3.9/5 stars. Head below for more.

We also spotted the Acer 31.5-inch WQHD 144Hz Curved Monitor ED323QUR for $289.99 shipped at Amazon. That’s at least $58 off the going rate found at retailers like B&H and is the best offer we can find right now. Armed with a curved display, 144Hz refresh, and 1440p resolution, this monitor checks a whole lot of boxes. Bezels are kept to a minimum and a 4ms response time will ensure colors change twice as fast as what you’d expect from many competitors. Inputs include HDMI, DisplayPort, and more. Rated 4.2/5 stars.

Ditch the UltraWide design and opt for LG’s 27-inch 4K Monitor instead at $450. This alternative rocks the same Thunderbolt 3 connectivity, just in a smaller footprint. That downgrade comes with the perk of costing you nearly $300 less than the lead deal, making it a more affordable way to overhaul your setup.

Speaking of Thunderbolt 3 monitors, we’re also tracking a discount on Lenovo’s X1 4K display. This model forgoes the UltraWide form-factor for a 27-inch panel, but will only run you $523 right now. That’s down from its $899 price tag and the best we’ve seen to date.

LG 34-inch UltraWide Monitor features:

Designed for video editors, programmers, and creative developers, the 34WL850-W 34″ 21:9 UltraWide FreeSync Nano IPS Monitor from LG features a native resolution of 3440 x 1440 with a refresh rate of 60 Hz. It also features Nano In-Plane Switching (IPS) technology, 10-bit support for 1.07 billion colors with DisplayHDR 400 (HDR10) and Radeon FreeSync 2, and more.

