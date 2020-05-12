Slash $250 off LG’s 34-inch Thunderbolt 3 UltraWide Monitor at a new 2020 low

- May. 12th 2020 11:11 am ET

0

B&H is currently offering the LG 34WL850-W 34-inch 1440p UltraWide Monitor for $749 shipped when clipping the on-page coupon. Typically fetching $999, today’s offer is good for a 25% discount, is $1 under the previous price cut, and marks the lowest we’ve seen this year. Bring 34-inches of screen real estate to your workstation with LG’s UltraWide display. It packs a 1440p panel with HDR10 support alongside 98% coverage of the DCI-P3 color space, and an adjustable stand. Equipped with a Thunderbolt 3 input, you’ll be able to drive the display with single cable while taking advantage of a built-in USB 3.0 hub while charging your machine with a 60W output. There’s also HDMI and DisplayPort inputs, as well. Rated 3.9/5 stars. Head below for more.

We also spotted the Acer 31.5-inch WQHD 144Hz Curved Monitor ED323QUR for $289.99 shipped at Amazon. That’s at least $58 off the going rate found at retailers like B&H and is the best offer we can find right now. Armed with a curved display, 144Hz refresh, and 1440p resolution, this monitor checks a whole lot of boxes. Bezels are kept to a minimum and a 4ms response time will ensure colors change twice as fast as what you’d expect from many competitors. Inputs include HDMI, DisplayPort, and more. Rated 4.2/5 stars.

Ditch the UltraWide design and opt for LG’s 27-inch 4K Monitor instead at $450. This alternative rocks the same Thunderbolt 3 connectivity, just in a smaller footprint. That downgrade comes with the perk of costing you nearly $300 less than the lead deal, making it a more affordable way to overhaul your setup.

Speaking of Thunderbolt 3 monitors, we’re also tracking a discount on Lenovo’s X1 4K display. This model forgoes the UltraWide form-factor for a 27-inch panel, but will only run you $523 right now. That’s down from its $899 price tag and the best we’ve seen to date.

LG 34-inch UltraWide Monitor features:

Designed for video editors, programmers, and creative developers, the 34WL850-W 34″ 21:9 UltraWide FreeSync Nano IPS Monitor from LG features a native resolution of 3440 x 1440 with a refresh rate of 60 Hz. It also features Nano In-Plane Switching (IPS) technology, 10-bit support for 1.07 billion colors with DisplayHDR 400 (HDR10) and Radeon FreeSync 2, and more.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

You’re reading 9to5Toys — experts digging up all the latest technology and lifestyle deals, day after day. Be sure to check out our homepage for all the latest news, and follow 9to5Toys on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn to stay in the loop. Don’t know where to start? Check out the best Apple deals, our daily podcast, and subscribe to our YouTube channel

Guides

Best Mac Accessories Deals

Best Mac Accessories Deals

This is where you'll find all of the best deals on Mac accessories from top brands. Whether its a thumb drive or MacBook stand, it's here.

B&H

B&H
LG

About the Author

Blair Altland's favorite gear

Nintendo Switch

Nintendo Switch
Philips Hue Go

Philips Hue Go