Apple’s high-end 27-inch Retina iMac chops $400 off

- May. 12th 2020 2:17 pm ET

B&H is offering Apple’s 2019 27-inch Retina 5K iMac 3.6GHz/32GB/512GB for $2,999 shipped. That’s down from the regular $3,399 price tag and a match of the best we’ve seen on this model. If you’ve been holding out for an upgraded configuration, this deal is certainly worth a look. Notable features here include a gorgeous 27-inch Retina 5K display, plus a 3.6GHz Intel Core i9 processor, 32GB worth of RAM, and a 512GB internal SSD. Other specs include AMD graphics, multiple Thunderbolt 3 and USB-A ports along with Gigabit Ethernet. If you’re looking for a solid prosumer-grade content creation machine, Apple’s 5K iMac is sure to fit the bill.

Use today’s savings towards a Twelve South BackPack. This nifty accessory puts a shelf on the back of your iMac, enabling extra (out of sight) storage for a hard drive and other accessories. Plus, it matches your iMac’s design so if you do happen to see it, Twelve South’s BackPack generally blends in.

Apple 27-inch Retina iMac features:

Apple weds high-res 5K visuals into its sleek 27″ iMac with Retina 5K Display (Early 2019). With a 5120 x 2880 screen resolution, this iMac provides one billion colors and 500 nits of brightness. The Retina 5K display also features the wider P3 color gamut, which provides a larger color space that shifts away from standard white LEDs to red-green phosphor LEDs that more equally represent red, green, and blue. And with more available colors, the images will appear more vivid and reveal greater detail, with more balance and precision.

