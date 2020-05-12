Add CRAFTMAN’s 22-piece Bit Set to your repertoire for $7.50 (20% off)

Amazon is offering the CRAFTSMAN 22-piece Drill/Driver Bit Set (964074) for $7.67 Prime shipped. If you are not a Prime member, orders that exceed $25 will qualify for free shipping. That’s around 20% off the typical rate there and the best we can find right now. This highly-affordable screw driving set set includes six drill bit sizes, 14 driver tips, and more. A protective case is bundled and allows you to lock everything in its own place, making it easy to find just what you need next time around. Rated 4.6/5 stars.

Go with only screwdriver bits to spend less with SKIL’s 33-piece Set at $7. Tips here are comprised of the “most common sizes” and the included rubber carrying case is compact, making it easy to put in your pocket.

If you’re like me, there’s always a bit of mess to clean up after a project. Thankfully I have a Dyson around and can quickly clean things up whether it’s in my home or the garage. You can do the same when picking up Dyson’s refurbished V10 Stick Vacuum for $279 which was originally priced at $600.

CRAFTSMAN 22-piece Drill/Driver Bit Set features:

1/4 in. Speed-lok connector

6 popular drill sizes

Popular assortment of driver bits

Magnetic bit holder

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!