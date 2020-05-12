Banish dirty floors with Dyson’s V10 Stick Vacuum: $279 (Refurb, Orig. $600)

Dyson Direct via Rakuten is offering the refurbished Dyson V10 Total Clean Cordfree Stick Vacuum for $278.99 shipped. This unit originally fetched $600 and similar units in new condition are $400 at Amazon. This powerful cordless stick vacuum aims to replace the conventional vacuum floating around your home. Once charged it can be operated for a whole hour, allowing most to clean their home several times over before needing to be recharged. Dyson backs this refurbished model with a 6-month warranty. Rated 4.4/5 stars.

If you’d rather bring home a brand new unit, you can still score Dyson’s V7 Animal Stick Vacuum for $210. We originally spotted this deal a few days back, but it’s still in stock and ready for you to snatch up.

That’s not the end. We’ve also spotted a refurbished Dyson V8 Animal Cordless Vacuum for $200. This is the most affordable of the bunch and sports enough battery power to clean floors for up to 40-minutes on a single charge.

For those of you that’d prefer to offload floor-cleaning tasks to a robot, check out the refurbished iRobot Roomba 980 Robovac offer we found for $340. This high-end solution originally fetched $900, making it a solid contender worthy of your consideration.

Dyson V10 Total Clean features:

Powerful suction to deep clean everywhere. 55% more suction than the Dyson V7.

Dyson technology helps create a cleaner, healthier home – Our vacuums and purifiers are scientifically proven to capture particles as small as allergens and bacteria.

Engineered for whole-home, deep cleaning. Suction power, run time and tools designed to deep clean your whole home.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!