Know when the steak is ready: Cuisinart thermometer 4-pack is under $2 each

Amazon is offering a 4-pack of Cuisinart Outdoor Steak Thermometers (CSG-603) for $6.85 Prime shipped. Normally $12 or more, this is nearly 50% off and is a match of its all-time low that we’ve tracked. If you love steak, then you know how crucial it is to cook it properly. Whether you’re a medium person (like me), slightly more well-done, or you enjoy it mooing at you, these thermometers are a must-have. You’ll get four here, and Cuisinart says they’ll give a temperature reading within 5- to 10-seconds of being inserted, meaning you won’t have to keep the grill’s lid open long. Rated 3.7/5 stars.

For something more versatile, the Taylor Precision Classic Instant Read Thermometer is available at around $6.50 Prime shipped. This saves you a bit over today’s lead deal, though you’ll only get a single thermometer here. However, it has a temperature range of 0- to 220-degrees Farentheight, with numbers every 20-degrees.

Ready to pick up a new grill? Well, the Spark Precision Charcoal Grill has some interesting tech integrations. We went over what all this grill has to offer earlier today but to sum it up, the built-in smartphone app will let you check on temperatures without ever going outside.

Cuisinart Outdoor Steak Thermometer features:

Set of four steak thermometers takes the guesswork out of grilling your meats to the desired cooking level

Registers rare, medium and well cooking levels quickly and accurately

2-inch fine pointed probe accurately checks meats doneness without cutting meat and losing juices

