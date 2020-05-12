Warmer weather is creeping in and grills across America are starting to fire up. If you’re like me, you’re probably eyeing that latest release to take your summer BBQs to the next level. One new release hitting the airwaves today has caught our eye, however. The new Spark Precision Charcoal Grill arrives for pre-order with a $799 price tag and a sleek design that departs from the metal and squared off visuals we’ve come to know from the major players in this space. With smart controls and functionality “like an oven,” it appears that the Spark isn’t just aiming to change the game with its looks only. Hit the jump for full details and availability information.

Spark looks to change the BBQ game

Hardcore BBQ fanatics have always looked to charcoal first and foremost. In fact, some might say that it’s really the only way to enjoy a good barbeque. Spark is hoping to shake up this, admittedly, tired category with a sleek new design and various features that help to take the guesswork out of grilling your favorite meats.

The Spark Precision Charcoal Grill is based around a sleek metal design that only offers one control knob. But it’s the precision measurements afforded by Spark that really make it stand out. Custom charcoal “Briqs” inside replace the usual traditional briquettes and are said to get far hotter, faster, than the usual alternative. Spark has integrated a ceramic electric ignitor here, which is what helps push along the process of getting up to temperature faster than usual.

Smartphone integration, as usual

Of course, it wouldn’t be a 2020 release with some sort of smartphone integration. Spark offers the usual companion app that allows cooks to check on temperatures. A noteworthy feature is the ability to connect integrated probs to your meal and monitor internal temperatures as well. That’s usually a costly add-on afterwards.

The new Spark Precision Charcoal Grill is available for pre-order today at $799. It’s slated to ship in the coming weeks with hopefully enough time to enjoy throughout the summer.

9to5Toys’ Take

There’s a lot to like here with the Spark Precision Grill. These days, it seems difficult to stand out from the pack. But blending a variety of features and smartphone integration with an old school approach like charcoal grilling really makes this something of interest. Of course, the $799 price tag is going to be non-starter for some, but regardless, there’s still a lot to be excited about and it’s nice to see such a forward-looking design, as well.

