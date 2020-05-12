Prep for power outages with CyberPower’s 8-outlet 1350VA UPS: $95 (Reg. $145)

- May. 12th 2020 7:17 pm ET

0

Today only, as part of its Deals of the Day, Adorama is offering the CyberPower 1350VA/810W 8-outlet UPS for $94.99 shipped. Normally $145 at Office Depot, a similar model goes for the same price at Amazon and today’s deal is the best we’ve tracked. Whether or not you lose power at your home often, it’s always a good idea to have your gear on a battery backup. This UPS sports 8-outlets, with four being battery-powered and four only having surge protection. Having gear powered by a UPS ensures that if the lights do go out, there’ll be enough time to save documents and properly shut things down so there’s no data lost. Rated 4.4/5 stars.

If you’re trying to save a few extra bucks, but still want to have your desk gear on a battery backup, then step down to 900VA to save some cash. The CyberPower 900VA UPS is available on Amazon for around $85 shipped. While it’s not as powerful the overall design might fit your setup a bit better.

Step down to a 650VA model and save some cash. Staples has APC’s 650VA 7-outlet UPS at $50 right now. We spotted this deal yesterday, so don’t miss out on it and act fast if you’re in the market for a network battery backup.

CyberPower 8-outlet UPS features:

The CyberPower Intelligent LCD CP1350AVRLCD uninterruptible power supply (UPS) for mid to high-end computer systems, features dynamic line conditioning to guard against surges/spikes and offers battery backup in the event of brownouts or blackouts. The CP1350AVRLCD unit has a capacity of 1350VA/810 Watts, eight NEMA 5-15R receptacles, including four fail-safe outlets for critical loads. The intelligent multi-function LCD panel displays real-time UPS vitals for ease of control.

