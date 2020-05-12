Stream Avengers, Rocketman, Child’s Play, more with EPIX for $1/mo. at Amazon

Amazon is currently offering a subscription to EPIX for just $0.99 per month for 2-months. Normally $6 per month, this is among the best pricing that we’ve tracked, outside of when it was offered for free on Apple TV Channels (which has since expired). EPIX offers quite a wide selection of movies and originals to watch. You’ll find Pennyworth, Belgravia, Rocketman, Child’s Play, The Avengers, and more available to stream at any time through EPIX. This subscription ties into your Amazon account, giving you access on Fire TV, Apple TV, Roku, and just about any device that supports Prime Movies. Learn more about EPIX here.

Do you want to watch a movie without paying a dime? Well, VUDU has a wide selection of titles to stream for FREE right now, as long as you’re okay with viewing a few ads during the movie. You’ll find Good Morning Vietnam, Founders, Ella Enchanted, and more available right now.

Don’t forget to shop the latest iTunes sale. There are award-winning bundles, $5 4K movies, and $1 rentals available. From the 6-movie Mission Impossible collection to Die Hard, Kingsmen, Blade, and more, you’ll find just about every major film franchise on sale here.

More about EPIX:

EPIX is a 24-hour premium TV network with a line-up of critically acclaimed original programming and thousands of top Hollywood movies. Wholly owned by Metro Goldwyn Mayer (MGM), EPIX is available nationwide through cable, satellite, telco and streaming TV providers including Comcast, Charter Spectrum, Cox, Dish Network,Verizon FiOS, AT&T U-verse, Sling TV, and PlayStation Vue as well as through the EPIX NOW streaming app.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!