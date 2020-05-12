Prep fresh ground beans with KitchenAid’s Coffee Grinder for $20 (Reg. $30)

Amazon is offering the KitchenAid Coffee Grinder (BCG111OB) for $19.96 with free delivery for Prime members or in orders over $25. Currently fetching a bloated $45 at Walmart, this model is regularly $30 at Amazon and is now within $1 of the all-time low there. This is also matching our previous mention. If you had a chance to browse through our recent coffee feature, you’ll know there’s nothing quite like freshly ground beans for your morning coffee. This model features simple one-touch controls, a stainless steel blade, and enough space to carry 12-cups of ground beans. It also comes with a stainless steel measuring bowl and a 1-year, hassle-free replacement warranty. Rated 4+ stars from over 3,600 Amazon customers. More details below.

While today’s featured deal might not have all the bells and whistles found on some of the higher-end machines, it is also a fraction of the price. In fact, it is among the most affordable, brand name options we can find right now. Although, you could opt for the Mr. Coffee Electric Coffee Grinder at under $16 Prime shipped to save slightly more. You won’t get the fancy stainless steel housing here, but it’s feature set is mostly the same otherwise and it carries solid ratings.

Head over to our Home Goods Guide for additional discounts on household essentials, kitchenware, DIY tool kits, and more. Home Depot is offering some massive deals on Samsung appliances today as well.

More on the KitchenAid Coffee Grinder:

Clear Top Cover and One-Touch Control allows for operation at the touch of a button—simply push down on the cover to begin grinding and release to stop. The clear cover also allows you to easily see the consistency of grinds.

Stainless Steel Blade offers durability and powerful performance, quickly grinding enough whole coffee beans to make up to 12 cups of coffee.

Removable 4-Oz. Stainless Steel Bowl features measurement markings on the inside, so you know at a glace the quantity of coffee beans needed to make 4, 8, 10 or 12 cups of coffee. The bowl lifts out, making it easy to transfer grinds to the coffee maker.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!