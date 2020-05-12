Home Depot takes up to 40% off Samsung appliances and more for today only

Today only, as part of its Special Buy of the Day, Home Depot is taking up to 40% off Samsung kitchen appliances, various home goods essentials, and more. Free shipping is available for all. Our top pick is the Samsung 24.2-cubic foot Family Hub French Door Refrigerator at $1,998.90. As a comparison, it originally sold for over $3,100 but holds steady around $2,800 at various retailers today. This is is one of Samsung’s upgraded refrigerators with its Family Hub functionality, which allows users to access various high-end features. You’ll get 24.2-cubic feet of space here and the built-in displays lets you look at what’s inside without opening the door. Rated 4/5 stars. Hit the jump for additional top picks from today’s sale.

Another standout in today’s sale is the Frigidaire Gallery 52-bottle Wine Cooler at $449. You’d typically pay $600 or more for this model. Notable features here include a stainless steel design and up to 52-bottle capacity. You’ll be able to count on beautifully chilled wine with settings between 41- and 64-degrees. Rated 4/5 stars.

Check out the rest of today’s sale here for additional deals from Home Depot. We also have another notable appliance promotion running this morning in today’s Gold Box, which discounts Roomba robot vacuums.

Samsung Family Hub Refrigerator features:

Samsung’s Family Hub refrigerator makes it easier to connect to what’s most important to you: your family and home, whenever and wherever. Family Hub lets you manage your family’s calendars, play music on Spotify, share pictures and stay connected right on your refrigerator. Now with Family Board, a digital bulletin board, you can customize pictures, add stickers and leave hand written notes for your family.

