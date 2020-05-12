iRobot Roomba 980 robovac offers voice control for $340 (Refurb, Orig. $900)

Today only, as part of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, Woot via Amazon is offering the iRobot Roomba 980 Vacuuming Robot in certified refurbished condition for $339.99 shipped. That’s down from the original $900 price tag and regular $400 refurbished offering. This model offers smartphone-controlled cleaning functionality with a dual multi-surface rubber brush head and a high-efficiency filter that “traps 99 percent of cat and dog allergens.” The free smartphone app makes it easy to program schedules and with Alexa and Google Assistant capabilities, it’s easy to start your vacuum up with just your voice. Rated 4/5 stars. Includes a 90-day warranty with purchase.

Save even further with the ECOVACS DEEBOT N79S for $180. It offers many of the same features but ditches the Roomba Tax. This includes smartphone control, compatibility with Alexa, and more.

Jump into our home goods guide for additional deals across just about every category, including vacuums, Dyson fans, and more.

iRobot Roomba 980 features:

Power Lifting Suction delivers 10X the air power for improved pick up performance; Automatically increases cleaning performance on carpets with Power Boost (Compared to Roomba 600 Series and AeroVac System)

Patented iAdapt 2.0 Navigation with vSLAM technology allows the robot to map its surroundings to clean an entire level of your home, around objects, and under furniture

Ideal for homes with pets; Premium 3 stage Cleaning System cleans the dirt and pet hair you see and the allergens and dust you don’t

