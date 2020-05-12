Comfortably play Switch with PowerA’s Wireless Controller: $35 (20% off)

Amazon is offering the PowerA Enhanced Wireless Nintendo Switch Controller in Red for $34.98 shipped. That’s $10 off the typical rate there and is a match for the best Amazon offer we’ve seen in 2020. This PowerA controller deal is a cost-conscious alternative to what you’d spend on Nintendo’s Pro Switch controller. It’s powered by two AA batteries that should deliver around 30-hours of gameplay each time around. Arming yourself with this is a great way to boost comfort and ergonomics if you’ve been relying on Joy-Con controllers. PowerA backs this controller with a 2-year warranty. Rated 4.5/5 stars.

If you’ve got some platforming games on the horizon, consider 8Bitdo’s Zero 2 Bluetooth Gamepad as a lower cost alternative at $20. Not only does it work on Nintendo Switch, you can also pair it with Windows, Android, macOS, and more. A compact design allows it to easily fit in most backpacks.

Showcase your love for gaming when you add a mini Dig Dug arcade to your desk for $11. Regularly $25+, now is an excellent time to snatch this one up. If Dig Dug isn’t your thing, Galaxian is also discounted.

PowerA Enhanced Wireless Controller features:

Bluetooth wireless freedom

Ergonomic design with standard button layout features motion controls and advanced gaming Buttons

LEDs for power, button mapping, player number and low battery warning

Includes 2 AA batteries for up to 30 hours of gameplay

Official Licensed Product with 2 year limited warranty

