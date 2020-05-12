Comfortably play Switch with PowerA’s Wireless Controller: $35 (20% off)

- May. 12th 2020 12:14 pm ET

$35
0

Amazon is offering the PowerA Enhanced Wireless Nintendo Switch Controller in Red for $34.98 shipped. That’s $10 off the typical rate there and is a match for the best Amazon offer we’ve seen in 2020. This PowerA controller deal is a cost-conscious alternative to what you’d spend on Nintendo’s Pro Switch controller. It’s powered by two AA batteries that should deliver around 30-hours of gameplay each time around. Arming yourself with this is a great way to boost comfort and ergonomics if you’ve been relying on Joy-Con controllers. PowerA backs this controller with a 2-year warranty. Rated 4.5/5 stars.

If you’ve got some platforming games on the horizon, consider 8Bitdo’s Zero 2 Bluetooth Gamepad as a lower cost alternative at $20. Not only does it work on Nintendo Switch, you can also pair it with Windows, Android, macOS, and more. A compact design allows it to easily fit in most backpacks.

Showcase your love for gaming when you add a mini Dig Dug arcade to your desk for $11. Regularly $25+, now is an excellent time to snatch this one up. If Dig Dug isn’t your thing, Galaxian is also discounted.

PowerA Enhanced Wireless Controller features:

  • Bluetooth wireless freedom
  • Ergonomic design with standard button layout features motion controls and advanced gaming Buttons
  • LEDs for power, button mapping, player number and low battery warning
  • Includes 2 AA batteries for up to 30 hours of gameplay
  • Official Licensed Product with 2 year limited warranty

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

$35
You’re reading 9to5Toys — experts digging up all the latest technology and lifestyle deals, day after day. Be sure to check out our homepage for all the latest news, and follow 9to5Toys on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn to stay in the loop. Don’t know where to start? Check out the best Apple deals, our daily podcast, and subscribe to our YouTube channel

Guides

Best Amazon Deals

Best Amazon Deals

Amazon is the world's largest online retailer, offering daily savings across nearly every category imaginable. In recent years, Amazon has grown to encompass more areas of everyday life with the purchase of Whole Foods and the expansion of its Prime delivery service. You'll find everything related to Amazon, including the best deals, here in our constantly updated guide.
PowerA

PowerA
Nintendo Switch

About the Author