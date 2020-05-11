Put a mini Dig Dug or Galaxian arcade in the collection for $11 (Reg. $25+)

GameStop is now offering the DreamGear Dig Dug Retro Micro Player arcade machine for $10.97 with free shipping in orders over $35. You’ll also find the Galaxian model at the same price right now. Very similar models sell in the $29 range at Walmart with the Galaxian machine fetching $25 at Amazon. Today’s deals are the lowest we can find. Both models are covered in artwork inspired by the real thing along with a miniature full color, 2.75-inch screen, and a removable joystick (so you can play with the D-pad instead). It also sports volume control, a 3.5mm headphone jack and is powered via micro-USB cable or 4AA batteries. Rated 4+ stars. More details below.

When it comes to miniature playable arcade machines, it really doesn’t get much more affordable than $11. You could, however, opt for this Pac-Man arcade keychain with lights and sound for $7 Prime shipped at Amazon. Just don’t expect to get a mini game of Dig Dug out of it.

And while we are talking arcades, 2020 is Pac-Man’s 40th birthday year and there is some very notable new gear releasing in celebration. Be sure to check out the Pac-Man x Tamagotchi and then visit our hands-on video review of the new 40th anniversary gear right here. Also, be sure to hit up our coverage of the Intellivision Amico console and the latest retro tech from Replitronics while you’re at it.

More on the DreamGear Dig Dug Retro Micro Player :

Features artwork inspired by the original GALAXIAN™ arcade cabinet.

Full color, 2.75” screen.

Removable joystick.

Perfect for any game room, office, or display case!

Volume control and 3.5mm headphone jack.

Power with a Micro-USB cable or 4 AA batteries (not included).

