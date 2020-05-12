This fashionable Skagen Ancher Watch can be yours for under $51 (Reg. $90)

Amazon is offering the Skagen Ancher Stainless Steel Watch for $50.75 shipped. That’s $39 off the typical rate there and beats the lowest price we have tracked by $2. This elegant offering boasts a stainless steel case, white dial, and light brown genuine leather band. The case measures 40mm, making it roughly the same size as the latest entry-level Apple Watch. Skagen Ancher sports 100-foot water resistance, ensuring nothing bad will happen when it gets splashed at the pool. Rated 4.3/5 stars.

While it may not be as stylish, this Letsfit Smart Watch is only $37, can track activity, deliver smartphone notifications, and more. It mirrors the look of Apple Watch in many regards and is said to offer up to 10-day battery life.

Since we’re talking watches, you should take a minute to look at the deal we spotted on Fossil’s Stainless Steel and Leather Watch which is now $89. A vivid blue dial and brown leather band make it a fashionable option worth adding to your wardrobe.

Skagen Ancher Stainless Steel Watch features:

Case size: 40mm; Band size: 22mm; quartz movement with 3-hand analog display and date window; mineral crystal face; imported

Stainless steel case; white dial with black hands and Arabic numerals

Genuine light brown leather band with buckle closure

