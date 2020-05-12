The “world’s smallest” USB-C adapter is just $8 Prime shipped

Amazon offers the nonda USB-C to USB-A adapter for $7.99 Prime shipped. You’d typically pay $10 here. We’ve seen it drop to $8 a few times in 2019, but discounts have been rarer recently. This nifty adapter makes it easy to connect legacy devices to the latest devices from Apple, including MacBook Pro and iPad Pro. I have a few of these around the house to compliment my 16-inch MacBook Pro, making it easy to pair older hard drives and my printer when needed. An impressive 11,000 Amazon customers have left a collective 4.4/5 star rating.

If you can skip the ultra-small design, opt to save a bit further per unit and go with this two-pack of USB-C to A adapters. You’ll get a more streamlined look here, but be aware, the rigid design won’t offer as much flexibility as today’s featured product. Over 8,700 Amazon reviewers have left a 4.3/5 star rating.

nona USB-C adapters feature:

Introducing the world’s smallest USB-C to USB-A adapter. Use it to charge up your phone and other standard USB devices or transfer data at USB 3.0 SuperSpeed (up to 5Gbps). Made out of durable aluminum alloy, the mini adapter comes in 3 colors to match the new MacBook 12-inch.

