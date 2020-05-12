A 30% discount brings Wacom’s Intuos Pro Drawing Tablet down to $139

B&H is currently offering the Wacom Intuos Pro Creative Pen small Drawing Tablet (PTH451) for $139 shipped. Typically fetching $200, today’s offer saves you 30%, comes within $9 of the all-time low, and is the second-best we’ve seen to date. Bring a 6.2- by 3.9-inch multi-touch drawing area to your Mac or PC with Wacom’s Intuos Pro. It comes equipped with 2,048-levels of pen pressure sensitivity, as well as six programmable express keys. Whether you’re trying to get some creative work done from home or want to get started with animation and graphic design, this is a notable way to enhance your setup. Rated 4.5/5 stars from over 540 customers. Head below for more.

Make out for even less than you bring home the Wacom Intuos Tablet instead. This alternate ditches the macro keys, a multi-touch surface, and other more professional-grade features, but cuts costs down to $80. But for those who want to learn the basics of digital artistry, it’s a more cost-effective option.

Plus, you can always use your savings to pick up some additional pen nibs alongside the tablet for under $7 at Amazon.

Wacom Intuos Pro Drawing Tablet features:

The small PTH451 Intuos Pro Professional Pen & Touch Tablet from Wacom provides a small form factor for anyone with a serious creative passion in photography, art or design but lacks the necessary space. The streamlined size packs a lot of power into a small amount of desktop space, which works well with Wacom’s pressure pen capabilities and intuitive multi-touch gestures.

